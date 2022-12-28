Ukraine issues air raid alerts in across regions
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:11 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine's regions on Wednesday, officials said.
Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.
