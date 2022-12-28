Left Menu

Five feet tall goddess idol seized in TN

It was kept concealed in the house.The idol appeared to belong to a temple and it is not customary in Tamil Nadu to worship idols of such height in houses.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:30 IST
Five feet tall goddess idol seized in TN
  • Country:
  • India

A five feet idol of Goddess Sivakami, said to belong to the later Chola era, was seized from a house in Swamimalai near Kumbakonam, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Wednesday.

A team from the Idol Wing, which initiated a search at a house in Swamimalai in Thanjavur district, on December 24, found a huge metal idol of Goddess Sivakami, about 165 cm in height, 45 cm wide, and weighing 130 kg. It was kept concealed in the house.

''The idol appeared to belong to a temple and it is not customary in Tamil Nadu to worship idols of such height in houses. The idol was seized as the house owner could not produce documents claiming ownership of the idol,'' Idol Wing DGP K Jayanth Murali said.

Experts, who examined the idol opined that it belonged to the later Chola period. The Idol Wing would be able to confirm the idol's proper antiquity only after its examination by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), he said in a release here.

The raid was conducted after receiving reliable information that a person concealed the idol in his house and was trying to peddle it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022