Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-12-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:32 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming hard-line government has put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities a day before it's set to be sworn into office.

Netanyahu's Likud party released the new government's policy guidelines on Wednesday, the first of which was is that it will "advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel — in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria" — the Biblical names for the West Bank.

