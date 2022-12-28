Kremlin says Ukraine peace plans must accept annexation of four Ukrainian regions

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that peace proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine must take into account what it called "the new reality" of four Ukrainian regions having joined Russia.

Russia declared Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia part of its territory in September after referendums condemned by Ukraine and Western countries. Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.

