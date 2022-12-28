Advocate’s wife, 4-year-old daughter killed in mishap on Samruddhi Expressway

A 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter died while her husband and their other daughter suffered serious injuries in an accident on the newly opened Samruddhi Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said. The family was returning after visiting a shrine when they met with the accident in Washim on the high-speed carriageway, he said.

Washim Superintendent of Police (SP) Bacchan Singh said, “The incident took place at around 2 am when Advocate Ajay Joshi along with his wife and two daughters was on his way to Nagpur from Tuljapur.” Citing preliminary investigation, the SP said Joshi, who was at the wheel, might have dozed off. His car swerved to another lane before turning turtle. His wife and daughter died on the spot, he said. Joshi, who practises in the Bombay High Court, and his other daughter are recuperating in a hospital, said the official. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

