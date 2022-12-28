Left Menu

Indore: Customer finds bones in veg biryani, restaurant owner booked

The DCP said a case under Section 298 hurting religious sentiments of the Indian Penal Code was registered against restaurant owner Gujarati.

Updated: 28-12-2022 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A restaurant owner in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a customer who had ordered a vegetarian dish, an official said.

The action against Swapnil Gujarati, the owner of Alba Baristo restaurant, came on a complaint by his customer Akash Dubey, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sampat Upadhyay.

The police official said Dubey ordered vegetarian biryani at the eatery on Monday night and while he was having it, he discovered bones in the dish.

Dubey informed the waiter and the hotel staff and they apologised for the mistake, he said. He then filed a police complaint saying the incident had hurt his religious sentiments. The DCP said a case under Section 298 (hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against restaurant owner Gujarati. Further legal steps will be taken after the completion of the investigation, he said.

