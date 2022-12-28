Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia fires rockets into Kherson

Russian forces stepped up mortar and artillery attacks on the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, Ukraine's military said, while also exerting constant pressure along front lines in eastern regions of the country. FIGHTING

* Russia fired 33 missiles from multiple rocket launchers at civilian targets in Kherson in the 24 hours to early Wednesday, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said. * Air raid sirens sounded across the country and Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

* Fighting was particularly intense around the strategic eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province and Svatove, further north in Luhansk province, Britain's defence ministry said. * Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said fighting had intensified with Russia deploying armoured vehicles and tanks.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. OIL PRICE CAP

* Russia announced it would ban oil sales to countries that abide by a price cap imposed this month by the West. * Moscow did not consult with OPEC+ on its response to the price cap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, stating that it was Russia's sovereign right to respond as it sees fit to such "illegal measures".

DIPLOMACY * The Kremlin said peace proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine must take into account what it called "the new reality" of four Ukrainian regions having joined Russia.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations and he blamed Ukraine and its Western allies for failing to engage in talks. QUOTES

"We will continue preparing the armed forces and Ukraine's security for next year. This will be a decisive year. We understand the risks of winter. We understand what needs to be done in the spring," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)