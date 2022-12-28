Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia fires rockets into Kherson

Russian forces stepped up mortar and artillery attacks on the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, Ukraine's military said, while also exerting constant pressure along front lines in eastern regions of the country.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:58 IST
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia fires rockets into Kherson
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces stepped up mortar and artillery attacks on the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, Ukraine's military said, while also exerting constant pressure along front lines in eastern regions of the country. FIGHTING

* Russia fired 33 missiles from multiple rocket launchers at civilian targets in Kherson in the 24 hours to early Wednesday, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said. * Air raid sirens sounded across the country and Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

* Fighting was particularly intense around the strategic eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province and Svatove, further north in Luhansk province, Britain's defence ministry said. * Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said fighting had intensified with Russia deploying armoured vehicles and tanks.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. OIL PRICE CAP

* Russia announced it would ban oil sales to countries that abide by a price cap imposed this month by the West. * Moscow did not consult with OPEC+ on its response to the price cap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, stating that it was Russia's sovereign right to respond as it sees fit to such "illegal measures".

DIPLOMACY * The Kremlin said peace proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine must take into account what it called "the new reality" of four Ukrainian regions having joined Russia.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations and he blamed Ukraine and its Western allies for failing to engage in talks. QUOTES

"We will continue preparing the armed forces and Ukraine's security for next year. This will be a decisive year. We understand the risks of winter. We understand what needs to be done in the spring," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022