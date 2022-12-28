FIR lodged against four persons for assaulting, trying to convert Sikh youth to Christianity: Police

An FIR has been lodged against four persons in Badhapur police station of Bijnor district for allegedly assaulting a Sikh youth and forcing him to convert to Christianity by cutting his hair, police said on Wednesday.

Mahendra Singh, who belongs to the Sikh community and is a resident of Champatpur village of Thana Badhapur area, filed a complaint alleging that four persons -- Balveer, Mangal Singh, Chhindar and Amrik-- of his village had forcibly cut his son Gurpreet's hair, assaulted him and forced to convert to Christianity.

Station House Inspector (SHO) Anuj Tomar said that an FIR was lodged against the four persons on the basis of the complaint.

''FIR has been lodged under sections 295 A (hurting someone's religious feelings), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (use of criminal force), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated.

