NATO mission in Kosovo urges dialogue to ease tensions

NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, on Wednesday said it supported dialogue between all parties to defuse tensions in the north of the country.

"It is paramount that all involved avoid any rhetoric or actions that can cause tensions and escalate the situation," Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia said in a statement.

"Solutions should be sought through dialogue," he added.

