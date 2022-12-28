Left Menu

Two more arrested in Coimbatore car bomb blast case: NIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:06 IST
Two more arrested in Coimbatore car bomb blast case: NIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a car bomb explosion outside a temple in Tamil Nadu, taking the number of people held in the case to 11, an official of the National Investigation Agency said.

Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali, both residents of Coimbatore, were arrested after the ongoing probe pointed to their involvement in the criminal conspiracy to cause the terror attack, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The blast in a car laden with explosives outside Kottai Eswaran Temple on October 23 on the eve of Diwali left its driver Jamesha Mubeen, who had joined the global terror group ISIS, dead.

The case was initially registered at Ukkadam police station in Coimbatore district on October 23 and re-registered by the NIA on October 27.

Nine accused have been arrested in the case earlier, the spokesperson said.

''Investigations revealed that the arrested persons (Hidayatullah and Ali) had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the interior of forested regions of Asanoor and Kadambur areas of Sathyamangalam forest in Erode district in February.

''The meetings were led by previously arrested accused Umar Farook...where they conspired to prepare for and execute terror acts," the spokesperson said.

The aim was to cause extensive damage to the place of worship with the intention to strike terror in the community, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022