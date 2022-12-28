Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:17 IST
Ex-servicemen body praises PM Modi for pension revision under OROP
An organisation of ex-servicemen on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's approval of the revision of pension of armed forces personnel under the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government made financial provisions for the ''equalisation'' as per its communication in 2015, and this is very laudable, the Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad said in a statement.

''We ex-service personnel are overwhelmed by the prime minister's affection for and trust in us,'' it added.

The decision taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Modi last week will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 8,450 crore, according to the defence ministry. It will benefit more than 25 lakh pensioners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

