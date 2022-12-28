9-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool of Boisar resort
A 9-year-old boy from Palghar in Maharashtra drowned in a swimming pool of a resort in Boisar, the police said on Wednesday. Wadkar was playing with other children in the pool when the accident occurred on Monday, said the police. A probe is underway, said the station house officer of Boisar police station.
A 9-year-old boy from Palghar in Maharashtra drowned in a swimming pool of a resort in Boisar, the police said on Wednesday. Deceased Rudra Devidas Wadkar of Kasa had gone with his family to the resort for holidays. Wadkar was playing with other children in the pool when the accident occurred on Monday, said the police. He was pulled out after his friends raised an alarm. He was taken to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission.
The police have registered an accidental death case and sent his body for a post-mortem. A probe is underway, said the station house officer of Boisar police station.
