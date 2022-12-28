Left Menu

Mumbai: Constable in Solapur held for duping Mumbai policeman on pretext of selling car

But he neither gave a car to him nor did he return his money, after which the victim lodged the complaint, the official said. Based on the complaint, the accused constable was nabbed from Solapur and the police recovered the money from him, which is returned to the victim after a court order on Tuesday, he added.

The Mumbai Police have arrested 38-year-old constable from Solapur for allegedly duping a policeman from the state capital on the pretext of selling him a new car at a cheap rate, an official said here on Wednesday.

The Bhoiwada police station official said the arrested constable was attached to the protection branch but not reporting for duty since the last 10 months. The complainant in the case is attached to the Local Arms unit, he said. ''Both of them came in contact through a common friend. The victim wanted to buy a car, so his friend introduced him to the accused constable. Both of them sealed the deal and the victim transferred Rs 6.5 lakh into the bank account of the accused as decided. But he neither gave a car to him nor did he return his money, after which the victim lodged the complaint,'' the official said. Based on the complaint, the accused constable was nabbed from Solapur and the police recovered the money from him, which is returned to the victim after a court order on Tuesday, he added. The accused constable was arrested by Kherwadi police here in a similar offence earlier. In the latest case, he was arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), and further investigation is underway.

