Two individuals settle front running case with Sebi; pay Rs 90.92 lakh

Two individuals have settled with Sebi a case pertaining to alleged front running of trades of Tata Absolute Return Fund after a payment of Rs 90.92 lakh as settlement amount.

Tata Absolute Return Fund is a scheme of Tata AIF (Alternative Investment Fund).

The settlement came after one Mukesh Parekh and his wife Archana Mukesh Parekh filed a settlement application to settle the pending enforcement proceedings ''without admitting nor denying the findings''.

''The proceedings that may have been initiated for the alleged violations... are settled qua the applicants,'' Sebi said in its settlement order passed on Monday.

As per the order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted a preliminary examination to ascertain whether certain entities had been front running the trades of Tata Absolute Return Fund (TARF) between December 2019 to August 2020.

Thereafter, Sebi passed an interim order in August 2020, directing the applicants to deposit the proceeds that they had made from engaging in front running the trades of TARF in the escrow account.

It also restrained the applicants from accessing the securities till further directions.

Based on the findings of the interim order, the regulator conducted an detailed investigation in the matter and found that Mukesh Parekh is the authorised representative to trade on behalf of his spouse Archana.

Further, a show-cause notice issued on May 2022, which alleged that Mukesh Parekh had access to non-public information of the impending orders of the TARF and on the basis of that information, trades were executed from the trading account of Archana Mukesh Parekh in the equity derivatives segment during the period of January-July 2020.

It also alleged that the applicants made a profit of Rs 68.88 lakh, however, in compliance with an interim order they disgorged Rs 66 lakh to the regulator.

Further, Sebi's committee approved the terms proposed by the applicants and recommended the case for settlement upon payment of Rs 87.30 lakh as settlement amount and Rs 3.61 lakh as disgorgement.

The applicants informed Sebi about the remittance of the disgorgement and settlement amount on December 11 and the regulator has confirmed the credit of the same.

