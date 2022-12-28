Left Menu

Catholic priest gets 7-year RI in POCSO case

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:36 IST
A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced a Catholic priest to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in this district eight years ago.

Thrissur Fast track court judge Bindu Sudhakaran also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on 49-year-old accused Raju Kokkan after he was found guilty under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

According to the prosecution, the incident was reported in 2014 under the Ollur police station limit.

The prosecution case was that the minor girl was lured by the priest and sexually assaulted her when she was preparing for her first Holy Communion at the parish.

