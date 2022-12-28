Left Menu

Pastor booked for unlawful conversions in Uttarakhand village

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:08 IST
Pastor booked for unlawful conversions in Uttarakhand village
  • Country:
  • India

The pastor of a church in Mussoorie, his wife and four other people have been booked in connection with alleged unlawful conversions in a village in the Purola area here, police said on Wednesday.

On Friday, people of the village had clashed with organisers of an event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district, accusing them of unlawful conversion.

Cases were registered at the Purola police station against people associated with the missionary organisation called ‘Asha Aur Jivan Kendra’ as well as five villagers, Purola Station House Officer (SHO) Komal Singh Rawat had said earlier.

On Wednesday, Rawat said, ''Pastor of Mussoorie's Union Church Lazarus Cornelius, his wife Pushpa Cornelius and four others have been booked in connection with the incident.'' The pastor had gone to the village in Purola area along with his team to allegedly convert people, he said.

An investigation has been ordered into the matter on a priority basis, the SHO said.

Earlier, a woman of Nepalese origin who is a key witness in the case, had told police in a statement that she was under pressure from Christian missionary to convert.

They had offered to pay for her marriage besides giving her other gifts to tempt her to convert, she alleged.

Dozens of Nepalese families have been working in the apple orchards of Dhadoli, Sarla, Chalni, Karda and Chaptadi areas of the district for decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022