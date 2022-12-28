Left Menu

Maduro ally Saab appeals U.S. court ruling on diplomatic immunity

Colombian businessman Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has appealed a court ruling in which a U.S. judge said Saab failed to prove he had diplomatic immunity, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:14 IST
Maduro ally Saab appeals U.S. court ruling on diplomatic immunity

Colombian businessman Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has appealed a court ruling in which a U.S. judge said Saab failed to prove he had diplomatic immunity, according to a court document filed on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami on Friday denied a motion to dismiss a money laundering charge against him.

His lawyers had argued he was on a diplomatic mission for Venezuela's government to Iran to buy fuel and humanitarian supplies when he was arrested in 2020 in Cape Verde. "Notice is hereby given that ALEX NAIN SAAB MORAN, Defendant in the above-named case, hereby appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit the Final Order on the Defendant's Motion to Dismiss the Indictment," the filing states.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in May declined to rule

on the issue of Saab's diplomatic immunity, saying it should first be taken up at the circuit court level. Prosecutors say Saab siphoned off some $350 million from Venezuela via the United States in a scheme that involved bribing Venezuelan government officials.

Saab, who is in a Miami jail awaiting trial, denies the charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022