Left Menu

Maha: Body of teenage girl found hanging, suicide suspected

In a suspected suicide case, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Kalyan town in Maharashtras Thane district on Wednesday, a police official said. The motive behind her extreme step is not known yet and no suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said.A case of accidental death was registered at the Kolsewadi police station, the official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:18 IST
Maha: Body of teenage girl found hanging, suicide suspected
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected suicide case, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a police official said. The incident occurred at Netivali, he said. ''The girl was found hanging inside her room this afternoon. The body of the minor was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The motive behind her extreme step is not known yet and no suicide note was recovered from the spot,'' he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Kolsewadi police station, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022