Maha: Body of teenage girl found hanging, suicide suspected
In a suspected suicide case, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Kalyan town in Maharashtras Thane district on Wednesday, a police official said. The motive behind her extreme step is not known yet and no suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said.A case of accidental death was registered at the Kolsewadi police station, the official added.
- Country:
- India
In a suspected suicide case, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a police official said. The incident occurred at Netivali, he said. ''The girl was found hanging inside her room this afternoon. The body of the minor was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The motive behind her extreme step is not known yet and no suicide note was recovered from the spot,'' he said.
A case of accidental death was registered at the Kolsewadi police station, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalyan
- Netivali
- Maharashtra
- Kolsewadi
ALSO READ
Kalyan Jewellers' Candere Partners with N7- The Nitrogen Platform, India's Top CDN Provider for Superior Customer Experience
Maha: Man held for stealing Rs 20.57 lakh in cash, gold, silver from Kalyan house
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey holds meeting with State FAs
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey chairs meeting with State Associations
Maha: Woman delivers inside MSRTC bus in Kalyan