Five held, stolen tur dal worth Rs 7.56 lakh recovered
Latur police has arrested five persons on the charge of stealing 26 sacks of tur dal and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 7.56 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.
Tur dal sacks were stolen from a warehouse in Chincholirao Wadi village area on Sunday. The local crime branch police on Monday arrested five suspects including two security guards of the warehouse.
