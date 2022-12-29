UNMISS and partners concerned about escalating violence in Greater Jonglei

UNMISS, AUMISS, IGAD, the Troika, EU and R-JMEC are gravely concerned about the escalating ongoing violence, loss of life and reports of alleged use of heavy weaponry in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, by armed youth from Jonglei state.

They urge involved parties to immediately cease hostilities, exercise restraint and respect human rights.

UNMISS, AUMISS, IGAD, the Troika, EU and R-JMEC call on South Sudanese leaders to urgently intervene to stop the fighting and ensure the safety and security of civilians as well as unimpeded humanitarian access to people affected by the fighting. They also emphasize the need to investigate and hold accountable all perpetrators of the conflict, including those who are instigating and inciting violence and those responsible for the abduction of women and children.

UNMISS and international partners strongly encourage national politicians and traditional leaders to persuade youth to immediately stop the violence and pursue a dialogue-based approach that focuses on restoring calm and peacefully resolving the root causes of the conflict.

While the primary responsibility for protecting civilians lies with the Transitional Government of South Sudan, UNMISS and international partners stand ready to provide all necessary support to protect civilians in affected areas. UNMISS is intensifying patrols in conflict hotspots and closely monitoring the situation, noting that such fighting has in the past led to significant loss of life and large-scale civilian displacement.

UNMISS, AUMISS, IGAD, the Troika, EU and R-JMEC reiterate the call for an immediate cessation of this uncalled-for violence that poses a serious risk to the peace and stability of the South Sudanese people. They further request CTSAMVM to investigate the violence and urge the parties to the conflict to facilitate access.

(With Inputs from APO)