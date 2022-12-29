Left Menu

UP: Shanty catches fire, one dead

A 70-year-old man was killed after splinters from a bonfire caused a fire at his shanty in a village here, police said on Thursday. On Wednesday night, a fire broke out in Tirnai Khijirpur village in which Ram died, Ubhaon Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar Mishra said.He said on receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and retrieved the body.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 29-12-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 10:13 IST
A 70-year-old man was killed after splinters from a bonfire caused a fire at his shanty in a village here, police said on Thursday. On Wednesday night, a fire broke out in Tirnai Khijirpur village in which Ram died, Ubhaon Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar Mishra said.

He said on receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and retrieved the body. It has been sent for postmortem, Mishra added.

