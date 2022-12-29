Left Menu

PTI | Bodhgaya | Updated: 29-12-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 10:18 IST
Security alert in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama's visit
Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday morning amid the visit of the Dalai Lama with the police searching for a Chinese woman, an official said.

Police issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press, he said.

However, it was not immediately clear why the police were looking for the woman.

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified, he added.

The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering here in the morning.

