Claims against Dr Reddy's over Revlimid in US dismissed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 11:20 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said all claims against it in the antitrust litigation filed in the US, related to a prescription medicine Revlimid, used in treatment of multiple myeloma have been dismissed.

In a regulatory filing, the company said on December 22, 2022 and December 27, 2022, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. respectively, from the case.

''All claims against the company in the litigation have now been dismissed,'' Dr Reddy's said.

Last month the company had stated that it was among several generic pharmaceutical companies, including Celgene and Bristol Myers Squibb, against which an antitrust litigation has been filed in the District of New Jersey, USA.

The complaint had asserted ''claims under federal and state antitrust law and other state laws alleging that defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid in the United States.'' The company had stated that the complaint ''alleges that the challenged agreements improperly delayed generic entry entirely until 2022 and then improperly limited generic competition through 2026.'' The complaint seeks damages for purported overpayments and equitable relief, it added.

