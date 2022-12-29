Mahant arrested for rape of 17-year-old in Rajasthan: Police
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A mahant has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.
The accused Sarjudas Maharaj was arrested from his ashram on Wednesday in the rape case lodged under POCSO Act and section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, Additional SP Bhilwara Chanchal Mishra said.
She said that the victim had lodged the case with Mandal police station sometime back alleging that Sarju Maharaj was raping her for the last 2 years. ''After investigation, the accused was arrested,'' Mishra said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At 2.5 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur coldest in Rajasthan
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
On student suicides, Rajasthan Congress MLA questions role of administration
Opposition should not indulge in politics over Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project: Sachin Pilot
Gehlot asks PM to implement Rajasthan govt's schemes across country