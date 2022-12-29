Left Menu

Five booked for cheating Bhiwandi mobile phone dealer of Rs 89 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:08 IST
Five booked for cheating Bhiwandi mobile phone dealer of Rs 89 lakh
The city police have booked five people for cheating a businessman from the power-loom town of Bhiwandi of Rs 89 lakh. No arrests have been made yet.

A spokesperson from the Bhiwandi police said on Thursday that the complainant, who sells mobile phones, was defrauded between April 2019 and November 2020.

While the businessman filed a complaint with the Narpoli police on Wednesday, the spokesperson did not explain why he approached them so late.

The official said the accused offered to help the complainant in his business and operated from his mobile shop. They arranged loans for his customers from a lender but usurped the money using fraudulent means.

The five men allegedly tampered with the entries in the shop’s computer to cheat the businessman. They even made fake entries in the computer to show the sale of mobiles and later deleted them and sold the mobiles without any documents and pocketed the money, said the official.

The complainant was cheated of Rs 89,52,783, the official said.

The police have identified the accused as Lalji Petha Kanjaria, Upendra Vinod Kanjaria, Ravi Vinod Kanjaria, Vipul Lalji Kanjaria and Jigar Harish Kanjaria. All are residents of the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

