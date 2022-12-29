Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists wanted in murder cases held in Dantewada

Two Maoists wanted in murder cases and carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000 each have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Thursday.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard and Chhattisgarh Armed Force was out on a search operation in Aranpur police station area on Wednesday when it spotted the two Maoists in a forest near Gonderas village while they were trying to escape, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police RK Barman said.

The duo was apprehended after a short chase, he said.

They were identified as Dula Sodhi (29) and woman Deve Kowasi (32), who were active as lower rung cadres, the police said.

The two were wanted in incidents of murder and attempt to murder in the area. They were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each on their head, Barman said.

