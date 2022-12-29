Left Menu

Maha: Car hits three vehicles in Nashik, one person injured

A speeding car hit three vehicles in Maharashtras Nashik city, leaving one person injured, a police official said on Thursday.The incident took place near Untwadi Square at around 11pm on Wednesday, the Ambad police station official added.A speeding car on its way to City Centre Mall from Trimurti Chowk hit a two-wheeler, turned around on impact and rammed into one more two-wheeler and another car. The accused has said he was driving his friends car.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:04 IST
A speeding car hit three vehicles in Maharashtra's Nashik city, leaving one person injured, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Untwadi Square at around 11pm on Wednesday, the Ambad police station official added.

''A speeding car on its way to City Centre Mall from Trimurti Chowk hit a two-wheeler, turned around on impact and rammed into one more two-wheeler and another car. One person was injured in the incident,'' he said.

''A case has been registered. The accused has said he was driving his friend's car. Interestingly, some dummy currency notes used in board games were also found in the car,'' he added.

