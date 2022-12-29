Left Menu

Wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO case arrested in Delhi: Police

A 38-year-old national level wrestler, who was wanted in a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case, has been arrested from the national capital, police said on Thursday. The accused Naresh Sehrawat, a resident of Delhis Jai Vihar, was absconding after a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case was registered against him in Chhawla police station in 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:08 IST
A 38-year-old national level wrestler, who was wanted in a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case, has been arrested from the national capital, police said on Thursday. The accused Naresh Sehrawat, a resident of Delhi's Jai Vihar, was absconding after a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case was registered against him in Chhawla police station in 2019. He also once escaped from judicial custody in 2012.

''A kidnapping case was registered in August 2019 where Sehrawat and his brother-in-law Manjeet had kidnapped a 16-year-old girl. The sections of sexual assaults were also invoked in the case. Manjeet was arrested in 2019, but Sehrawat was absconding and later declared proclaimed offender,'' a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, a tip-off was received and the accused was traced in Najafgarh area. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that a raid was conducted and he was nabbed while trying to escape. Sehrawat joined a local akhada in 2002. He played many wrestling championships at national level. Olympian Sushil Kumar was his akhara mate at Chhatrasal Stadium, police said. According to police officials, in 2005/2006 Sehrawat joined hands with notorious gangster and contract killer Amit. In 2006, he, along with his accomplishes Amit, Surender alias Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others took contract for killing of one Jai Prakash and brutally killed him in broad day light, police said. He tried to kill one Jagge by firing at him in a crowded panchayat in Jhajjar, Haryana, they said. Keeping in view of his criminal activities and close association with gangsters Amit, Surender alias Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others, he was booked in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act case registered in 2009 at Narela police station, police said.

