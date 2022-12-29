Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma case: Give actor's mother Rs 25 lakh compensation, says Union Minister Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met the family of actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide on December 24, in their home in Bhayander in Thane district and sought strict punishment for accused Sheezan Khan as well as Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the deceaseds mother.Sharma 21 was found hanging in the washroom on the set of a television serial near Vasai in Palghar district and Khan, her co-star, was held on December 25 for allegedly abetting her suicide.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:17 IST
Tunisha Sharma case: Give actor's mother Rs 25 lakh compensation, says Union Minister Athawale
Tunisha Sharma. (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met the family of actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide on December 24, in their home in Bhayander in Thane district and sought strict punishment for accused Sheezan Khan as well as Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the deceased's mother.

Sharma (21) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of a television serial near Vasai in Palghar district and Khan, her co-star, was held on December 25 for allegedly abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody.

''Tunisha committed suicide as Sheezan deceived her. He should be given strictest punishment,'' Athawale told reporters after meeting the deceased's mother Vanita.

''Her mother is totally devastated at the loss. The state government must give her Rs 25 lakh as compensation. My Republican Party of India (Athawale) will give her Rs 3 lakh. We want the state government to appoint Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor to ensure Tunisha gets justice,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022