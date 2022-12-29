Left Menu

At least 19 dead, up to 30 missing after Cambodia casino fire - official

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:01 IST
At least 19 dead, up to 30 missing after Cambodia casino fire - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

At least 19 people were killed and up to 30 were missing after a fire broke out at a Cambodian casino-hotel complex on the border with Thailand, a Cambodian official said on Thursday.

"The number of deaths may reach more than 20," said Sek Sokhom, head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department.

Up to 30 people remained missing and 60 were injured, he said.

