UP: Student found injured under mysterious circumstances

A student of a government polytechnic college was found unconscious at his rented accommodation here with bullet injuries on Thursday, police said.

Sahil (22), a resident of Ghazipur district, is a third-year student of the Government Polytechnic College here, they said.

His fellow student rushed him to a district hospital from where he was referred to the higher centre in a serious condition, Circle Officer Dhananjay Mishra said. On reaching the spot, the CCTV footage was checked but there was no clarity on the matter, he said.

Blood stains were found on the student’s bed, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

