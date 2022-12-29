Delhi Police seizes 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party
The Delhi Police has arrested two interstate drug traffickers and seized 5.4 kg opium which were to be smuggled to Punjabs Bathinda district for a New Year party, officials said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Ravinder Bhuiyan 45 and Vinod Yadav 41, both residents of Jharkhand, they said.On Monday, a joint team of police and RPF personnel were patrolling the Shakur Basti Railway Station when they noticed two people sitting on a bench.
The Delhi Police has arrested two interstate drug traffickers and seized 5.4 kg opium which were to be smuggled to Punjab's Bathinda district for a New Year party, officials said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Ravinder Bhuiyan (45) and Vinod Yadav (41), both residents of Jharkhand, they said.
On Monday, a joint team of police and RPF personnel were patrolling the Shakur Basti Railway Station when they noticed two people sitting on a bench. They had covered themselves with blankets in a suspicious condition at Daya Basti end side.
On seeing approaching policemen, they started walking fast towards Daya Basti. The staff chased and apprehended them, said Hareesh H.P, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways).
When their bags were checked, 5.416 kg opium was recovered, he said.
''During interrogation, it was revealed that they got the contraband from Jharkhand and came from Mahabodhi Express train. The recovered item was being smuggled to Bathinda, Punjab for the forthcoming New Year party,'' he added.
