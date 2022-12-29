Left Menu

U'khand CM Dhami inaugurates Khel Mahakumbh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated a state-level Khel Mahakumbh at the Maharana Pratap Sports Stadium here, saying the event would provide a platform for youths to display their sporting talent.The event is being organised to prepare talented sportspersons for the National Games, he said.The chief minister said making Uttarakhand a leading state was not possible without empowering its youth.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:12 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated a state-level Khel Mahakumbh at the Maharana Pratap Sports Stadium here, saying the event would provide a platform for youths to display their sporting talent.

The event is being organised to prepare talented sportspersons for the National Games, he said.

The chief minister said making Uttarakhand a leading state was not possible without empowering its youth. The state government's new sports policy -- which emphasises on honing the skills of young sporting talents and preparing them for national and international events -- is a step in that direction, Dhami said. The state government has also decided to revive the sports quota in government jobs, he added.

Dhami also announced a hike in the amount paid to those who finish on the podium at nyaya panchayat-, block-, district- and state-level sporting events.

During the occasion, he also inaugurated a shooting range.

