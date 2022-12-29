Left Menu

Serbia police detain 2 wanted men in migrant crackdown

Migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in their countries often rely on people smugglers to take them across the borders.Together with Hungary and Austria, Serbia has pledged to boost controls on the southern border with North Macedonia, from where most migrants enter Serbia before moving on toward Western Europe.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:15 IST
Serbia police detain 2 wanted men in migrant crackdown
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbian police said Thursday they have detained two people sought on international warrants during a raid to locate migrants and people smugglers near the border with Hungary.

Police said in a statement that the two are wanted for “various criminal acts.” A total of 109 migrants were found during the sweep near the town of Subotica, 25 of whom are “interesting security-wise” and will be processed, police added.

Police gave no other details about the two men sought internationally. State RTS television reported that they are Afghan army officers sought by France for terrorism and other serious criminal acts.

An automatic weapon was also found during the raid, police said.

In a separate operation near the border crossing of Horgos, police said they also found an additional 93 migrants who will be moved to asylum centres.

Serbia has stepped up efforts to curb migrant movement through the country that lies on the so-called Balkan route of migration. Migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in their countries often rely on people smugglers to take them across the borders.

Together with Hungary and Austria, Serbia has pledged to boost controls on the southern border with North Macedonia, from where most migrants enter Serbia before moving on toward Western Europe. They enter North Macedonia from Greece, after crossing from Turkey.

Migrants also come into Serbia from Bulgaria. They then move toward neighbouring European Union countries Hungary, Croatia and Romania in hope of reaching wealthier EU nations to build a new future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022