MSEDCL finds power theft worth Rs 28 lakh in Thane's Murbad, approaches cops

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:26 IST
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has filed police complaints on theft of electricity worth Rs 28.79 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

He said 51 instances of power theft have been revealed in Murbad area of the district and cases have been filed with the local police station.

''We had given notices to those involved to pay up for power consumed. After the notices were ignored, we filed FIRs. No arrests have been made so far,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

