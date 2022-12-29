Left Menu

Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid in Faridabad, arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 7-year-old girl after a failed rape attempt, police said here on Thursday.The accused, identified as Ravinder alias Raja 21, lived in the same area as the victim, they said.The minor girl went missing after she left for school on Tuesday morning, police said.On December 28, an FIR was registered against under section 363 abduction of the IPC at Surjkund police station, they said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:43 IST
Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid in Faridabad, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 7-year-old girl after a failed rape attempt, police said here on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ravinder alias Raja (21), lived in the same area as the victim, they said.

The minor girl went missing after she left for school on Tuesday morning, police said.

On December 28, an FIR was registered against under section 363 (abduction) of the IPC at Surjkund police station, they said. According to the police, while scanning the CCTV footage of the area, they found that a man was chasing the minor. Soon after, police identified the accused and nabbed him within 12 hours of receiving the information, they said.

Faridabad ACP (crime) Surender Sheoran said, the accused confessed to the crime and said he had abducted the girl and tried to rape her. However, when the minor screamed, he strangled her, slit her throat with a blade and hit a brick on her head. Later, he stuffed her body in a plastic sack and threw it behind Sethi Garden, the ACP said.

On the disclosure of the accused, the body was recovered and sent for post-mortem, he said.

Following this, sections of murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR, they said.

Police said the victim’s father is a labourer while her mother is a homemaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022