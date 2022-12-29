Left Menu

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:33 IST
Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, who owns a media group and has been a vocal critic of the government, has been placed in a pre-trial detention, accused of receiving foreign funding, his lawyers said on Thursday after he was arrested on Dec. 24.

Reporters Without Borders, the international media freedom group, condemned El Kadi's arrest and called on the authorities to "free him and respect the work of the media in the country".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

