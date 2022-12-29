Thieves target Gurugram godown, make away with Rs 38 lakh cash

Unidentified thieves decamped with more than Rs 38 lakh cash after breaking the lockers of a godown in Jacobpura area, the Gurugram Police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, they said.

An FIR was registered at City police station on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Rajan Jain, resident of Sushant Lok area, his godown-cum-office of edible oil and ITC product is situated in Jacobpura near Sadar Bazaar. According to his routine, he returned home on Wednesday night after locking the godown.

He said when he reached the godown in the morning, he found its lock broken. ''Two lockers at my office were also broken and Rs 38.80 lakh was missing. In the CCTV footage of my office, the thieves were seen clearly entering the office and breaking the lockers'', Jain said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown suspects under sections 457 (house breaking by night), 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at City police station.

''We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and they will be arrested soon,'' said sub-inspector Bahi Ram, the investigating officer.

