Maha: Ahead of New Year, foreign liquor worth Rs 1.70 cr seized in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:57 IST
Maha: Ahead of New Year, foreign liquor worth Rs 1.70 cr seized in Pune
A consignment of foreign liquor worth Rs 1.70 crore was allegedly seized from two trucks in Maharashtra's Pune district ahead of New Year celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

Seven persons hailing from Maharashtra, Goa and Rajasthan have been arrested, the state excise official said.

''Two trucks carrying 2,000 boxes of foreign liquor worth Rs 1.70 crore coming from Goa were intercepted in Navale Bridge and Talegaon Dabhade areas. These trucks were moving to Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka,'' Charansingh Rajput, superintendent of state excise department, Pune, said.

Preliminary probe has revealed the consignment was meant for use during New Year celebrations, Rajput added.

