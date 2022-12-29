Maha: Woman held for trying to lure others into flesh trade; two rescued

Police on Thursday conducted a raid at an outlet in a mall in Thane city of Maharashtra and arrested a woman for allegedly trying to lure other women into flesh trade, an official said.

Senior inspector Mahesh Patil of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the city police said his team rescued two women, who have acted in Hindi and Marathi serials and a few web series.

The official said that the arrested woman, believed to be about 30 years old, was trying to draw the two young women into prostitution by offering them good money. The raid was carried out in the Kapurbawdi area.

The two victims, aged about 25, have been sent to a rescue home and a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered. The local police are probing the crime, the official said.

