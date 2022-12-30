Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Bengal via video-conferencing

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the Northeast, as well as several development projects will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi, who was to flag off the train and launch development projects worth Rs 7,800 crore in the state, had to rush to Ahmedabad to attend the last rites of his mother Hiraben, who died earlier this morning.

''PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council,'' the PMO tweeted.

The projects that are to be launched include multiple sewerage infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,550 crore.

The Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro's Purple line, and several other railway projects including redevelopment work at the New Jalpaiguri railway station are also supposed to be inaugurated on Friday.

A National Institute of Water and Sanitation named after BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee is to be inaugurated as well.

Modi will virtually chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

