Eritrean soldiers pull out of major Tigray towns, eyewitnesses say

Eritrean soldiers have pulled out of the towns of Shire and Axum in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region, three eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Eritrean forces fought alongside Ethiopia's military during a two-year war in Tigray. Ethiopia's federal government signed a ceasefire agreement with Tigray regional forces last month, but Eritrea was not a party to that accord.

