Eritrean soldiers pull out of major Tigray towns, eyewitnesses say
Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:09 IST
Eritrean soldiers have pulled out of the towns of Shire and Axum in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region, three eyewitnesses told Reuters.
Eritrean forces fought alongside Ethiopia's military during a two-year war in Tigray. Ethiopia's federal government signed a ceasefire agreement with Tigray regional forces last month, but Eritrea was not a party to that accord.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopia
- Tigray
- Shire and Axum
- Eritrea
- Eritrean
- Aaron Ross
