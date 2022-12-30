Left Menu

Maha: Woman duped of more than Rs 10 lakh in online fraud

However, after some time she stopped getting money, he said.The woman soon realised that she had been cheated after the accused failed to respond to her messages and found out that the company, which he had claimed to work for, didnt exist, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:43 IST
Maha: Woman duped of more than Rs 10 lakh in online fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 10 lakh by man who lured her into investing in foreign currency trading, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered an offence under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, an official from Ambernath police station said. According to the victim, she received a message about international currency trading on WhatsApp in July 2021, and the accused who claimed to be a manager of an investment company got in touch with her, he said.

The accused promised her good returns in international currency trading, following which she invested Rs 10.49 lakh between July and November 2021, the official said.

The victim was provided with an app of the company, where she could see her investment in dollars and could withdraw small amounts. However, after some time she stopped getting money, he said.

The woman soon realised that she had been cheated after the accused failed to respond to her messages and found out that the company, which he had claimed to work for, didn't exist, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022