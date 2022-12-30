Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Attack by drones underway in Kyiv, says governor

Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were urged to head to air raid shelters early on Friday as sirens wailed across the city, a day after Russia carried out one of the biggest aerial assaults since it started the war in February. DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY

* NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023. In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said the importance of Russia-China relations was rising as a stabilising factor and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation.

* Russia's finance ministry said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations. FIGHTING

* Russia launched 16 "kamikaze" drones into Ukraine overnight, Kyiv's military said after the 2 a.m. air raid alert. All 16 had been shot down by air defences, it said. * A Reuters witness 20 km (12 miles) south of Kyiv heard several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a video address on Thursday night, said air commands in central, southern, eastern and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian missiles and 11 drones on Thursday. Officials had earlier said more than 120 missiles were fired during Thursday's assault. * More than 18 residential buildings and 10 critical infrastructure installations were destroyed in Thursday's attacks, a defence ministry statement said on Thursday evening.

* Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defences had downed a Ukrainian S-300 missile in a field, during one of Russia's largest missile attacks against Ukraine since the start of the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)