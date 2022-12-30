Delhi govt to study impact of jeans dyeing units on environment

The Delhi government will study the environmental impact of units engaged in dyeing or washing of garments and metal surface treatment activities such as electroplating and phosphating.

According to officials, effluents from such small scale units operating in non-conforming and residential areas in Delhi flow directly into the Yamuna, increasing its pollution load.

Most of these units operate without permission and effluent treatment plants. Their effluents have high concentrations of ammonia and phosphates, one of the primary reasons behind the thick foam on the river water.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has called for proposals from academic institutions in this regard by February 28. According to a notice on the DPCC website, the study will ascertain how much water is being used by these units and the capacity of the treatment plants and water bodies in their areas. Activities such as dyeing or washing of jeans and other garments or metal surface treatment -- electroplating, phosphating, and anodising etc. -- have huge water consumption and pollution potential. The DPCC has decided to conduct an environmental study to know the pollution potential and its treatment facilities, impact on the environment and remedial measures, the notice read.

Effluents discharged from such units are a cocktail of carcinogenic chemicals, dyes, and heavy metals which also pollute drinking water sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)