Woman arrested for killing father-in-law over property dispute in Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her father-in-law over a property dispute here, police said on Friday. The accused, Suman Kumari, was the prime suspect in the murder of Vidhi Chand (82). She was produced before a court on Friday and sent to three-day police remand, they said.

On December 24 night, two unidentified masked persons attacked the elderly with sharp and blunt weapons at his house, SHO Mukerian Inspector Balwinder Singh said.

He was admitted to Civil Hospital, Mukerian from where he was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana and thereafter to PGIMER, Chandigarh where succumbed on Tuesday, the SHO said.

During the investigation, Suman Kumari and her son Vishva Minhas emerged as the prime suspects following which Kumari was arrested, he said.

Singh said the duo, along with their two unidentified accomplices, murdered Chand over a land dispute.

Raids were being conducted to nab Minhas and his two accomplices, Singh said.

