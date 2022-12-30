Russia says it carried out 'massive' overnight strike on Ukrainian industrial targets -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:54 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that it had carried out a "massive strike" on Ukraine's energy and military-industrial infrastructure on Dec. 29 using high-precision weapons, Interfax reported.
It said that the strikes had disrupted the production and repair of military equipment and the movement of reserve troops.
