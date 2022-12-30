UP Police constable dies by suicide in Kannauj
PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:02 IST
A constable committed suicide by hanging himself while on duty in the tehsil office premises here on Friday, police said.
The deceased, identified as Vishnu, was seen talking on the phone with someone. Moments later, his body was found hanging from a tree located in Chhibramau tehsil premises, Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Dubey said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding Vishnu, a resident of Mathura district, was married five months ago.
