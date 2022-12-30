Left Menu

UP Police constable dies by suicide in Kannauj

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:02 IST
UP Police constable dies by suicide in Kannauj
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A constable committed suicide by hanging himself while on duty in the tehsil office premises here on Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vishnu, was seen talking on the phone with someone. Moments later, his body was found hanging from a tree located in Chhibramau tehsil premises, Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Dubey said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding Vishnu, a resident of Mathura district, was married five months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022