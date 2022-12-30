U.S. Embassy launches English Access Microscholarship Programs in Juba

The U.S. Embassy in Juba announces the launch of two English Access Microscholarship Programs (Access)— in Juba on December 16, and in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal on December 28. Twenty-five students in each city will participate in the Access program. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the Access program provides secondary school students with two years of high-quality English language education that build and refine language skills for academic and professional success. The program also provides exposure to American culture and values through a dynamic program of classroom instruction and extracurricular enrichment activities.

The program consists of strengthening languages skills through learning in English language courses, out-of-classroom activities, and enhancement elements. Examples of enhancement elements related to English language and American culture include, but are not limited to, activities such as drama, computers, dance, art, music, games, sports, local field trips, special cultural projects such as celebrating the American Independence Day, and/or events meant to develop leadership skills, build the spirit of teamwork, and promote social responsibility and tolerance.

U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler described the Access program as one of several U.S. Embassy programs designed to offer practical skills and training to South Sudanese youth.

"The English Access Microscholarship Program is a great opportunity for the 50 young people who will benefit from this program. We have recruited for gender parity to ensure that girls have equal opportunities through the Access program that can lead to further educational and professional opportunities. During the two-year program, the students will strengthen their communication capabilities, in addition to developing other important skills including public speaking, technology training, and leadership. U.S. government support of the Access program in South Sudan demonstrates our commitment to equipping youth with skills needed to build brighter futures."

The Access Program in Juba will be taught at the American Corner at the University of Juba and implemented by the organization Gender Equity and Women's Leadership Program. The Community Empowerment for Sustainable Development organization will implement the Access Program in Wau on the campus of the University of Bahr el Ghazal.

Approximately 200,000 students in more than 90 countries have graduated from the English Access Microscholarship Program since its inception in 2004. The first iteration of the Access program in South Sudan concluded in Juba in August 2021, with 25 students completing the two-year program.

