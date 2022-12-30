Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus

The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned over the downing of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that had flown into Belarus' air space on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15 km (9 miles) from the Belarus-Ukraine border.

The incident happened while Russia was firing dozens of missiles at cities across Ukraine in one of the biggest waves of strikes of the conflict.

